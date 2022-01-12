The Miami Dolphins who are now in search of a new Head Coach have put in requests with various teams to interview candidates who are currently employed with another team at this time. Thus far, Miami has requested to talk with

Vance Joseph: Defensive Coordinator Arizona Cardinals

Dan Quinn: Defensive Coordinator Dallas Cowboys

Brian Daboll: Offensive Coordinator Buffalo Bills

Kellen Moore: Offensive Coordinator Dallas Cowboys

Mike McDaniel: Offensive Coordinator San Francisco 49ers

It is expected Miami will reach out to more candidates in the coming days. Also, just because Miami is reaching out to request permission to interview these coaches, the coaches could refuse to meet with the Dolphins. In 2019 when Miami was looking for a head coach Vic Fangio and Mike Munchak refused to meet with Miami regarding the head coaching position. With the Dolphins’ unpopular move of firing Brian Flores after back-to-back winning seasons, many NFL insiders are saying that coaches and people around the league do not view the Dolphins as a good spot to be a head coach. So, some on this list may refuse to meet with Chris Grier and Stephen Ross.

