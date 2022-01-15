A lot has come out after the Miami Dolphins firing head coach Brian Flores. One report stated Flores told General Manager Chris Grier and owner Stephen Ross “What do you guys know about winning? In the last two decades, there has been one constant during the losing, and it’s you two.” Not exactly the thing you should say to your bosses, but it’s hard to argue that point.

For the past two decades, Grier has been a part of the organization, working his way up as a scout to the general manager. He has been a part of everything. Now hasn’t been the main reason for the team’s failure, but over the last six years, he has had the final say on the draft or all roster decisions. And it may be time to move on and bring in someone from the outside to have a fresh perspective.

The problem is Ross, who has owned the Dolphins for 13 years, has been very loyal to Grier, especially the six years. Ross and Grier have a great relationship and get along. Grier doesn’t really have an ego to try to flex his way with Ross, other than his 2018 draft decision to take Minkah Fitzpatrick instead of trading down as Ross wanted. Loyalty is a great quality in an owner, but at some point, an owner has to realize things are working out with his loyal employee and should move on.

Ross doesn’t do that. One of the things he hasn’t done as owner, besides hiring an experienced head coach, is fire both his head coach and general manager to start fresh. Ross has had opportunities to do that. First came in 2013, when he fired then General Manager Jeff Ireland and retained Joe Philbin as head coach. That was his first opportunity, and he should have done it because Philbin was in over his head as a head coach, not relating to his players, and he didn’t have a clue about the Bullygate scandal. How does a head coach in charge of his locker room not know about an issue like that? He should have been fired right after the season or right when the issue became public. The next time was 2016 when he relieved general manager Dennis Hickey and let Grier and Mike Tannenbaum, both inside the organization, run the football operations while hiring Adam Gase as head coach. Then after the 2018 season, Ross fired both Gase and Tannenbaum but kept Grier as general manager and hired Flores. They went through a roster rebuild, which the team needed, but kept Grier despite being a part of some of the team’s bad decisions. How were people going to think that was right?

Now the Dolphins fired Flores, and right now are keeping Grier. This isn’t going to change anything in my eyes. The Dolphins should fire Grier and start fresh with a new perspective. This past week the Chicago Bears, Minnesota Vikings, and the New York Giants all fired their coach and general manager to start over. The Giants at first were going to keep their coach but reversed course the next day. I’m sure it was because a new general manager would want to hire their own coach. In the case of the Vikings, their general manager Rick Speilman had been with them for 15 years and decided to blow it up with the team being stuck in mediocrity. That is what Ross should do.

Until Ross comes to his senses on this, the team is going to have a revolving door of firing a coach keeping the general manager, and vise versa. Instead of forcing a coach on the long-time executive, bring in a new general manager and coach from outside the organization. I hope I’m wrong on this, but things won’t change unless Ross comes to his senses and shakes things up.

