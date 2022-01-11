Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network is reporting the Miami Dolphins have asked the Buffalo Bills for permission to talk to offensive coordinator Brian Daboll to be their head coach. Brian Daboll was the Miami Dolphins offensive coordinator in 2011 and has been looked at as the person who has made Josh Allen into a top-end NFL quarterback.

The #Dolphins and #Bears are requesting permission to interview #Bills OC Brian Daboll, source said. He’ll get more interest, as well. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 11, 2022

