A great Wild Card weekend last week for both Mike and Tom and now we get into the divisional round.

FINAL RECORD REGULAR SEASON: Mike 57-43-1 Tom 51-49-1

PLAYOFF RECORD: Mike 3-0 Tom 2-1

Mike

Tennessee -3.5 over Cincinnati

The Bengals outstanding season comes to an end on Saturday. The Titans are getting Henry back, they are at home, they had a week to rest up. Too much is pointing in the direction of a Titans win here and I don’t mind laying the 3.5, I don’t trust the Bengals defense at all, I think the Titans will get their points and I think the Titans will do just enough to slow down the Cincinnati passing attack. Give me the Titans at home covering the number.

Green Bay -6 over San Francisco

I think this may be the lock of the entire playoffs up until now. Rodgers at home coming off a week off against a San Fran team that is beaten up a bit with some injuries. I am not sure if that San Fran running attack can do what they did last week vs Dallas again this week. I think Green Bay will get their points and I don’t see how SF will be able to keep up. If JimmyG has any issues with his injuries and Trey Lance has to play, put the baby to bed Green Bay will win big.

Tom

Green Bay (-6) vs San Francisco

The Packers have a distinct home-field advantage coming into this game. Playing at Lambeau, at night, in January. 49ers may not be ready for the 10-degree temps and near negative wind chill. Their secondary may have some issues also containing Aaron Rodgers. Take the Packers laying 6.

LA Rams (+2.5) @ Tampa Bay

The Bucs are hurting at WR and they will need Tom Brady to be, well Tom Brady. The Rams seem primed defensively to shut down the Bucs. Stafford threw 4 TDs in their meeting earlier in the season. I could see the same thing. Also, Akers and Henderson being back may allow them to keep running the ball effectively. I love the Rams here.