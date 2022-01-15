Just like in all sports: The playoffs are a whole new season. Only 5 more betting weeks left in the NFL and we begin this Saturday afternoon with the NFL playoffs. Mike and Tom dive into the picks you need to make this weekend.

FINAL RECORD REGULAR SEASON: Mike 57-43-1 Tom 51-49-1

PLAYOFF RECORD: Mike 0-0 Tom 0-0

Mike

Buffalo -4.5 over New England

I have ZERO faith in Mac Jones in a playoff game. I have been burned by the Bills all season, they have underachieved most weeks. I’m going down with the ship here, give me Buffalo lay the points.

Kansas City -13.5 over Pittsburgh

KC will get their points, can Pittsburgh keep up? They just played a few weeks ago and KC destroyed them. Same stadium. Same match-up. SAME RESULT! Give me KC

Cincinnati -5.5 over Las Vegas

Something about this Bengals team I like. They are about a year away. It’s gonna be cold, Vegas just had a crazy wild overtime game last week. Now they are traveling. I have a hunch on the Bengals here I think that offense is gonna be fits for the Raiders to stop

Tom

New England @ Buffalo UNDER 44

Don’t even look at the game in New England. Focus on the first match up in Buffalo in the wind storm. Temperatures will be at or below freezing by kickoff with win hovering around 15-25 mph. In their first meeting, Mac Jones only attempted to throw 3 times and Josh Allen struggled. I do believe Buffalo will win this game but based on the harsh cold and throwing the football becoming difficult, the under is too good to pass up. Take it.

Philadelphia @ Tampa Bay OVER 45.5

They met in Philly in October to a 28-22 victory for Tampa. The spread near 10 seems a bit much for me as you never know what Jalen Hurts you will get in this game. I do believe in Tom Brady putting up near 30. As long as Hurts and Philly do their part, this should coast to the over near the end of the 3rd quarter.

Kansas City (-13.5) vs Pittsburgh

The Steelers don’t really deserve to be in the playoffs but found their way thanks to a tie. Big Ben is on borrowed time and his time will end in KC. I expect the Chiefs to make Ben throw a ton in his final game by getting out to a big lead early. This shouldn’t be close.