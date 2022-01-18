On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Podcast, Mike and Tom pass out the 2021 END OF SEASON AWARDS. They give out awards for Play of the Year, Team MVP, Defensive Player of the Year, Offensive Player of the Year, Game of the Year, Most Improved Player, Most Disappointing player, Worst Loss of the Year, Unsung Hero of the Year, and much more. They also break down the Dolphins coaching search and why Dolphins fans shouldn’t get their hopes up for a big hire here like Dan Quinn or Brian Daboll as names such as Vance Joseph, Thomas Brown, and Leslie Frazier seem like more realistic options to be the next Dolphins head coach. All of this and more on today’s DolphinsTalk.com Podcast.



