On today’s “SPECIAL EPISODE” of the DolphinsTalk.com Daily Podcast Mike Oliva talks about the Dolphins’ firing head coach Brian Flores and all of the fallout from this big move. Why did it happen? What is the rift between Grier and Flores? Why wasn’t Grier also fired? Could Chris Grier still be fired? Why some NFL reporters weren’t surprised by this move today and their reporting. Did Dolphins owner Stephen Ross make the right decision? Why didn’t Brian Flores believe in Tua at quarterback? Is this all about Jim Harbaugh? What other names do the Dolphins have on their head coaching “wish list?” What were some of the red flags the past three years that led to Mr. Stephen Ross firing Brian Flores? How does this affect the Dolphins’ pursuit of Deshaun Watson? All of this and more on today’s DolphinsTalk.com Daily Podcast.







