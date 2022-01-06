On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Daily Podcast Mike is flying solo as he breaks down all of the latest news in the world of the Miami Dolphins. He talks about the fallout from the Dolphins’ loss to the Titans and the Dolphins missing the playoffs for the third year in a row under Brian Flores. What is the future of Tua in Miami and do the Dolphins need to move on from him and should they? Mike talks about what type of quarterback Brian Flores wants to coach moving forward and who may be some options for him when they move on from Tua. Plus, Mike talks about the seven-game win streak and the signs that were there all along that this team was not ready for prime-time as well as where Miami needs to look to add new players this offseason in free agency. All of this and more on today’s DolphinsTalk.com Daily Podcast.







