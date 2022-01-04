In this episode of DolphinsTalk Weekly with Kevin Dern a variety of topics surrounding the Miami Dolphins are discussed. Kevin talks about the Miami Dolphins loss to the Tennessee Titans, what does this mean to the franchise moving forward, the fallout over this loss, Tua’s future in Miami, and next week’s game vs the Patriots. All of this and more on this week’s DolphinsTalk Weekly with Kevin Dern.



(CLICK ONE OF THE LINKS BELOW TO LISTEN)

APPLE PODCAST: CLICK HERE