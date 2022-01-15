The Miami Dolphins fired head coach Brian Flores after going 24-25 in three seasons. The Dolphins started 1-7, but finished the season going 7-1. Marcellus Wiley and Emmanuel Acho are on opposite sides on whether it was a mistake for Miami to fire Flores.

