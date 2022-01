NFL Insider Ian Rapoport tells Rich the reason(s) why the Giants ultimately chose to cut ties with head coach Joe Judge and why the Miami Dolphins fired Brian Flores despite his back-to-back winning seasons.

EDITOR’S NOTE: DOLPHINS TALK IS PARTNERING WITH OUR GOOD FRIENDS OVER AT PICKUP TO GIVE AWAY FANATICS GIFTCARD ($20 VALUE) TO ONE LUCKY WINNER. ALL YOU HAVE TO DO IS MAKE YOUR PICK ON THE PICKUP PROP IN THIS ARTICLE AND FOLLOW THE STEPS TO VERIFY YOUR PICK FOR A CHANCE TO WIN.