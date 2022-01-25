When Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross decided to fire head coach Brian Flores two weeks ago, he was asked about the possibility of bringing Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh to the Dolphins. Ross said I’m not going to be the one to lure Jim Harbaugh away from Michigan. My question is, why? Is it because he works for your school in Michigan, and you don’t want to hurt them? Is it because you went down that road before and looked like an ass because word leaked you talked to him about the job when you had a head coach at the time and embarrassed him?

If Ross isn’t going to reach and talk to Harbaugh, then he should sell the team because he’s not looking out for the best interest of the Dolphins. He should be looking into finding the best coach out there, even if it’s a coach that is coaching at the school he graduated from. Since becoming the owner of the Dolphins, Ross’ football decisions have been horrible. He can’t seem to get anything right, and when things are going right, he finds a way to screw things up, like firing the best coach we have had in Flores because of philosophical differences. Harbaugh isn’t the sure-fire hire, but he has a winning record everywhere he has gone at San Diego State, Stanford, the San Francisco 49ers, and Michigan. Sure, he hasn’t won a national championship or Super Bowl, but he has won games wherever he has gone.



Harbaugh seems to want to make a return to the NFL as a head coach, so why not at least reach out to him if he wants to? He probably wants to return because he realizes things at Michigan will not get any better for him. He is coming off a year in which his team beat their hated rival in Ohio State, won the Big Ten Championship, and got to the college football playoff, getting overwhelmed by Georgia. He probably thinks the time is right and things won’t get better, and the time is right.

Previous owner Wayne Huizenga always tried to get the best football coach. He brought Jimmy Johnson back to south Florida, and he convinced Nick Saban to come to the NFL. I realized those moves didn’t work out, especially with Saban, but he tried and let those guys run the team the way they wanted to. Say what you want about Huizenga, but he was never afraid to go after the best candidate outside of letting Dave Wannstedt succeed Johnson and bring in Cam Cameron after Saban left. Then he brought in Bill Parcells to run the football operations. Now that didn’t work out, but he was part of the team’s greatest turnaround from 1-15 to 11-5 and a division title.

Now with Ross, his hires, outside of Flores, have been failures. His first two hires, Joe Philbin and Adam Gase, were in over their heads as first-time head coaches. Most of the candidates for the job this time around are first-time head coaching candidates, and I have little confidence in Ross getting this right. The fact that he doesn’t want to lure Harbaugh away from Michigan tells me his alliances are screwed up. Yes, he graduated from Michigan, but he is the owner of the Dolphins, and he should put his relationship with Michigan aside and at least reach out to Harbaugh. If not, Ross SHOULD SELL THE TEAM because he’s more worried about the school he graduated from instead of the team he currently owns.