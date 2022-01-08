There are rumors and reports circulating that Michigan head coach and former San Francisco 49ers head coach Jim Harbaugh is interested in returning to the NFL. Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports is reporting that Harbaugh is drawing attention from several NFL teams, and is held in high regard by the Dolphins.

Per La Canfora: “Jim Harbaugh has a huge fan in Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross, who is also a Michigan alumnus and one of the school’s biggest boosters. His belief in Harbaugh is well known, he has wanted to hire him in the past, and if Harbaugh did leave Ann Arbor, league sources indicated he would be tempted to lure the former quarterback as well. Numerous league sources said Harbaugh’s name came up within the Dolphins organization midseason when the team was enduring a seven-game losing streak and although it rallied to win seven in a row, the team was pummeled by the Titans last week to end any playoff hope.”

“Ross has long coveted Harbaugh and, at this stage of his life with a succession plan for ownership already in place, passing on Harbaugh might be difficult.”