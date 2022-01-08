Earlier this week Steve Wyche of the NFL Network reported that the Falcons and superstar WR Calvin Ridley both may be looking for a fresh start in 2022. With the Falcons looking to trade and move Ridley this offseason. In late October, Ridley stepped away from the team to take care of his mental health. He hasn’t returned since.

CBS Sports ranked the potential teams who would be interested in trading for Ridley and has the Miami Dolphins who will be in desperate need to upgrade their wide receiver room ranked #2 on that list.

Per CBS: “They might be spending big to upgrade at QB, but with almost $61M in projected cap space, they can afford multiple splashes. With four wideouts hitting free agency, Jaylen Waddle could use another running mate. And Ridley has hometown ties, having been born and raised within an hour of Miami.”