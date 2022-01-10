On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Post Game Wrap Up Show, Mike and Tom break down the Miami Dolphins win over the New England Patriots in the final game of the season. They talk about the big plays from the game, who played well, who played poorly, the decision to bench Jesse Davis for the final game of the year, and more. Mike and Tom also look ahead to the Dolphins offseason which will be really busy in the next few days. They debate should Miami make a move for Jim Harbaugh, trade for Deshaun Watson, inquire about trading for Calvin Ridley, which players should Miami bring back next season, and the Dolphins offensive coordinator situation, and what options are Miami looking at there. All of this and more on today’s DolphinsTalk.com Post Game Wrap Up Show.



(CLICK ONE OF THE LINKS BELOW TO LISTEN)

APPLE PODCAST: CLICK HERE



Loading...