Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network is reporting the Miami Dolphins have narrowed down their search and they are scheduling 2nd interviews to take place next week with three candidates. They are Kellen Moore the Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator, Mike McDaniel the San Francisco 49ers offensive coordinator, and Brian Daboll the offensive coordinator for the Buffalo Bills. If they were to hire one of these offensive coaches and make them their next head coach, it will allow the Dolphins to keep their defensive staff from 2021 in place possibly. It is being reported by some outlets, that the Dolphins would like to retain their defensive coaching staff if possible and have them work with the new head coach that is hired.

From NFL Now: The #Dolphins have narrowed their search, with plans to have second interviews early next week. pic.twitter.com/Mz63U3WciM — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 27, 2022



More on this story as it develops.