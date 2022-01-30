Senior NFL Writer for OUTKICK and former Miami Dolphins beat reporter for the Miami Herald, Armando Salguero, is reporting that Steven Ross will do what he can to hire Jim Harbaugh if Harbaugh is considering leaving Michigan. It was reported Saturday evening that Harbaugh took an interview with the Minnesota Vikings regarding their head coaching position. Ross tried to hire Harbaugh ten years ago back in 2011 but was unsuccessful as Harbaugh decided to go to San Francisco instead. Out of all of the candidates Miami has met with thus far Harbaugh is the most accomplished and has the best resume and it would be a home run hire if Miami were able to land Harbaugh to be the next head coach of the Miami Dolphins.

Had plugged in (former) #Dolphins employee who retains connections to the team tell me last nite he expects Steve Ross will do what he can to hire Jim Harbaugh if the Michigan coach is indeed considering leaving Michigan for NFL. We'll see. — Armando Salguero (@ArmandoSalguero) January 30, 2022

