Tobin and Leroy speak with Ricky Williams about his journey to a cannabis company, how much more accepted it is in sports, his shock over the Dolphins firing Brian Flores, dealing with people upset with him in the media, advice for Tua in cold weather games, how much he enjoyed New Orleans and wishing he’d retire with Miami.

