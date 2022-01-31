I wrote last week how it’s time for Stephen Ross to go out and bring Jim Harbaugh to Miami and make him the next Dolphins head coach.

At the time of that writing, there were simply rumors and speculation that Harbaugh may want to make a return to the NFL. A funny thing happened over the weekend, though, and Jim Harbaugh officially interviewed with the Minnesota Vikings regarding their vacant head coaching position.

So, as the kids say, “THIS JUST GOT REAL.”

And I plead with you, Mr. Stephen Ross, you cannot let Jim Harbaugh go to the Minnesota Vikings and be their next head coach. Not when the Miami Dolphins are currently in need of a head coach.

This current Dolphins head coaching search has been anything but smooth. The other day I wrote about how it is a search the likes I have not seen before where the Dolphins have made it impossible to attract a quality candidate.

But Jim Harbaugh being in play is a game-changer.



Throw all the papers off the desk and wipe the slate clean.

Do you make Jim Harbaugh keep the defensive coaching staff? NO!

Do you make Jim Harbaugh work with Chris Grier as his GM? Only if he wants to.

Do you force Jim Harbaugh to have Tua as his QB in 2022? You let Harbaugh make that call.

Jim Harbaugh has a 5-3 record in the NFL Playoffs, he went to three straight NFC Championship games, and he has a winning percentage as an NFL head coach near 70%.

You write a blank check, you give him full power, and you get the hell out of his way!

I know some Dolphins fans will say they don’t want Jim Harbaugh or they will bring up his record in Bowl Games or his record vs. Ohio State to try and diminish him as a head coach.

Look people, if you compare the outcome of games in college he coached with 19-year-old kids to his proven track record in the NFL, then I don’t know what to tell you.

Well, I do know what to tell you and that is you are clueless!

Bill Walsh won multiple Super Bowls with the 49ers and left and became the head coach at Stanford, where over three years he went 17-17. Does that mean he wasn’t a good NFL head coach and his record with the 49ers is diminished because of what he did later at Stanford?

It’s foolish to compare NFL results to college results when looking at a head coach.

Now, if Harbaugh is leaving Michigan to return to the NFL, what is going to get in way of Stephen Ross from getting his man? The Minnesota Vikings?

THE VIKINGS? No offense to the Vikings as I know in recent years they have been superior to our Dolphins both on and off the field, but at this moment in time Miami cannot lose out to the Vikings. Not this battle.

Nope, no way, it can’t happen. Miami can’t lose Harbaugh to Minnesota.

Minnesota can offer Harbaugh a lot, but Miami must find a way to offer him more. And not just in terms of money, I am talking about in terms of flexibility, power, and control.

Stephen Ross cannot let a “collaborative culture” vision prevent him from landing one of the better football coaches out there today.

Stephen Ross must stop the madness, jump in, and give Harbaugh what he wants.

Ross has a relationship with Harbaugh. He chased him in 2011 and tried to hire him then. He was in part responsible for him coming to Michigan, and let’s be frank; he pretty much Ross pays his Michigan contract with his donations.

So, if Jim Harbaugh is coming back to the NFL, Mr. Ross must not take NO for an answer and make sure he comes to Miami.

Jim Harbaugh is everything the Miami Dolphins need right now in a head coach. Offensive-minded, experienced, and with a proven track record.

The time for playing games is over.

You can’t lose Jim Harbaugh to the Minnesota Vikings of all teams.

CLOSE THE DEAL AND BRING HARBAUGH TO MIAMI