Daniel Rinehart returns to the podcast and joins Louis Ragone and Michael Fink to give his thoughts on last Sunday’s game. We branch out into other Miami Dolphins issues. Is Flores safe? Will we go after Watson? Should we? What would Watson have done on this Dolphins team? Should we resign Ogbah and Gesicki? We briefly discuss the Patriots and close the show with our predictions.
Tennessee Hangover and Patriots Preview
