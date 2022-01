In this episode of the Phinish Line, hosts Reason, Richmond Webb and Mr. BallGame discuss the Dolphins 34-3 loss to the Titans, the toxicity in the fanbase since the loss, if Jim Harbaugh is a threat to Brian Flores, the Dolphins Week 18 game against the Patriots plus much more!



