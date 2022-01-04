Aaron and Josh are back with their reactions to the Dolphins’ 43-3 loss to the Tennessee Titans. They discuss the takeaways from the game and where the team goes from here to finish the 2021 season and dip their toes into the water of the 2022 offseason. It’s not quite the end of the road for the season, but it’s another fun episode of THE SAME OLD DOLPHINS SHOW at DolphinsTalk.com!

SUBSCRIBE!

FOLLOW US!

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK: CLICK HERE

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON TWITTER: CLICK HERE