This Day in Dolphins History – January 6, 1985: The Miami Dolphins beat the Pittsburgh Steelers 45-28 in the Orange Bowl in the AFC Championship game to advance to the Super Bowl. The Dolphins led from start to finish and dominated Pittsburgh in every aspect of the game racking up 569 yards of total offense. Dan Marino threw for 421 yards and four touchdowns. Tony Nathan had eight receptions for 114 yards, Mark Duper had five receptions for 148 yards and two touchdowns, and Mark Clayton had four receptions for 95 yards and a touchdown. The Dolphins’ defense intercepted Pittsburgh quarterback Mark Malone three times and forced a fumble in the game.