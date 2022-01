This Day in Dolphins History- January 23, 1983: The Miami Dolphins beat the New York Jets in the AFC Championship game known as the “Mud Bowl” 14-0 to advance to the Super Bowl. The game is most remembered for Dolphins linebacker AJ Duhe coming down with 3 interceptions in the game including one in the 4th quarter which he ran back for a touchdown to seal a Dolphins 14-0 victory.



