This Day in Dolphins History: January 30, 1968, the Miami Dolphins select Larry Csonka 8th overall in the NFL Draft. Csonka went on to be a Hall of Fame player and Super Bowl MVP with the Dolphins. Csonka had rushed for 2,934 yards in 3 seasons at Syracuse University, he ran for over 100 yards in a game 14 different times and averaged 4.9 yards per carry in college. Also in College, he was the MVP of the Hula Bowl, The East-West Shrine Game, and The College All-Star Game. As a freshman at Syracuse Csonka played middle linebacker before moving to fullback his sophomore year. With the Dolphins Csonka was a two-time Super Bowl Champion, two-time First-Team All-Pro, Super Bowl MVP, and a five-time pro bowl fullback.