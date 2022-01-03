Louis Ragone joins Michael Fink to discuss the lackluster effort against the Tennessee Titans. It was discouraging to see the offense struggle possession after possession and ultimately Tua Tagovailoa just wasn’t up to the task. Was he worthy of the #5 pick in the draft? Is this team physical enough? We give you our opinions. It’s raw, it’s emotional and it’s real.
Titans, Tannehill Torture Dolphins
