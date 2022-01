In this week’s TuAmigos Podcast on the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast Network, Carter and Jorge talk about the firing of Brian Flores and the current Miami Dolphins search for a new head coach. They also talk about potential free-agent signings for Miami this offseason and some potential trades. As well as their Robin Hood segment. All of this and more on today’s TuAmigos Podcast which is part of the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast Network.



