Alex and Scott reunite in the studio for the first time in a month. There was no booze for this serious discussion. Of course they talk about the most recent, and last, game of the 2021season, a relatively meaningless (but mostly fun) win against the Patriots. The large part of the discussion is the firing of Coach Flores, the retention of Chris Grier, the antics and decision making of Stephen Ross, and most importantly of all, who should be our next coach. It is critically essential that you tune in for these picks. The future of the human race depends on getting it right. Also, can you guess who the AC of the YEAR winner is? This concludes Season 4 of the Two Old Dolfans Podcast.

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK: CLICK HERE

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON TWITTER: CLICK HERE

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM: CLICK HERE