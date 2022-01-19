The Miami Dolphins a week ago decided to fire head coach Brian Flores. Now the next question is what happens next when they hire their new head coach?

The first thing, of course, is the coaching staff. A new coach will want to bring in their own assistant coaches. Some coaches may remain on the staff, but it will come down to who they hire and do they want to be or explore other opportunities. If the Dolphins choose to hire an offensive-minded coach, then the hope is that coach would retain defensive coordinator Josh Boyer and keep the defensive scheme intact. That would be a best-case scenario considering the defense was the strength of this. Now, if the Dolphins hired a defensive coach, most likely, they will want to implement their own scheme and start over. There’s going to be an overhaul on the offensive staff. The hope as a fan is the new coach will keep Boyer and his scheme, but to me, that’s highly unlikely, and look for changes on defense.



Then comes the roster and the question is, will the players on this roster fit the new coach and his scheme. The new coach will inherit the roster, and he’s not tied to them, so most of the players on the roster will be evaluated. Now obviously, that happens every, but when a new coach comes in, it’s different. Some will stay, and others will go. There has been a lot of talk about how the Dolphins want to build around quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, and that’s fine, but if they make a lot of upgrades and he doesn’t play better, then he won’t last beyond next year.



Also, the free agents for the Dolphins will have a trickle-down. Emmanuel Ogbah and Mike Gesicki, the Dolphins’ top free agents, may or may not fit with the new coach, and the same goes with our other free agents. Coach might want more of an all-around tight end, who can block and catch, and that’s not Gesicki. He’s a glorified receiver, not a tight end that is who he is and that won’t change. As far as Ogbah, it might depend on the scheme, salary demands, or whatever. It’s possible he might not be a high priority with the needs on offense, which I hope isn’t the case.



When the season ended, everyone one knew the Dolphins were going to go into the off-season making changes on offense. However, with a coaching change, it’s possible there could be more change overall on the roster, potentially for better or worse.