Omar Kelly of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel is reporting the Miami Dolphins have fired defensive backs coach Gerald Alexander.

Alexander joined the Dolphins in 2020 and has been their defensive backs coach for the last two seasons and was one of the most popular coaches on the Dolphins staff among the media and fan base. He is regarded in league circles as an up and coming coach who many believe could be a defensive coordinator and head coach some day. He interviewed for the Jacksonville Jaguars defensive coordinator position earlier this week but he did not get the job, as reports are saying Mike Caldwell has landed that job even though it hasn’t been formally announced yet. When Brian Flores sued the NFL and the Dolphins Alexander was very public in his praise of the former Dolphins coach, putting up on Twitter the following.

One would think that stance didn’t sit well with the higher up’s who are in Miami living through this league investigation and lawsuit. Also, Gerald’s wife put up this tweet below on Wednesday (she has since taken the tweet down) that had people questioning who was calling plays on defense this past season in Miami.

