Per Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, the Miami Dolphins are working on a deal that will name Mike McDaniel the San Francisco 49ers offensive coordinator the 14th head coach in the history of the Miami Dolphins.

McDaniel has worked his way up the NFL ranks starting as an intern with the Broncos, then he moved on to be an offensive assistant in Houston, followed up by spending two years in the UFL. After a brief stint in the UFL, he then got back to the NFL in Washington as an offensive assistant. He was promoted to wide receiver coach in Washington and then got the same role with Cleveland. He then moved to Atlanta, where he was an offensive assistant. After Atlanta, he went on to be the run game coordinator in San Francisco, and then he was eventually elevated to the offensive coordinator role this past 2021 season with the 49ers.

McDaniel will be 39 years old next month on March 6th and he is walking into a toxic situation in Miami where the owner is under league investigating for offering bribes to have the last head coach throw games back in 2019. McDaniel will also have to navigate a situation where the current Dolphins general manager has been with the organization in some capacity for 22 years and seems to have better job security than a Supreme Court Judge and holds a lot of power into all matters within the organization.

The most pressing challenge McDaniel is facing as he steps into this new role is can he fix Miami Dolphins third-year quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Tua hasn’t lived up to expectations through his first two NFL seasons after being the 5th overall pick of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Success will only come to McDaniel in Miami if he can successfully navigate the front office turmoil and if he can make positive strides with Tua in 2022.