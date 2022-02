Colin Cowherd and longtime NFL writer Mike Silver discuss ex-Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores suing the NFL and three teams — Dolphins, Giants, and Broncos — over alleged racial discrimination. They also discuss the other shocking allegations from the lawsuit, the history of rocky relationships between owners and head coaches, and other minority coaches including Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy, former Browns/Raiders coach Hue Jackson, and Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin.