Madman Mike & Robbie T share their thoughts on the NFC/AFC championship games. Was Burrow that good? Or was Mahomes that bad? Stafford finally proves the doubters wrong. Jimmy G is still Jimmy G. Towards the end, Mike & Rob loosely discuss the Dolphins coaching search.
Damn Dolphins Podcast: Championship Weekend and Dolphins Coaching Search
Madman Mike & Robbie T share their thoughts on the NFC/AFC championship games. Was Burrow that good? Or was Mahomes that bad? Stafford finally proves the doubters wrong. Jimmy G is still Jimmy G. Towards the end, Mike & Rob loosely discuss the Dolphins coaching search.