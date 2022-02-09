Madman Mike & Robbie T give Brian Flores props for bringing awareness & promoting change to create more opportunities, but explain why the Dolphins decision to fire Flores & Giants decision NOT to hire Flores have nothing to do with racial discrimination. Why Flores seems bitter about just about anybody who has a job except him, including newly hired Texans coach Lovie Smith; Rob tells us why offensive HC’s are overrated and it’s the QB who takes you the distance. Mike doesn’t believe in this new narrative that black HC’s are set up to fail because they take over bad teams. Our thoughts on Dolphins new HC Mike McDaniel, and Superbowl picks.