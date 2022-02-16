Jeremy Fowler of ESPN is reporting that the Dolphins are working on hiring Darrell Bevell as their quarterback’s coach and passing game coordinator.

Bevell has a long history as an offensive coordinator. He was the Vikings offensive coordinator from 2006-to-2010. The Seahawks offensive coordinator from 2011-to-2017. He then was the Lions offensive coordinator from 2019-to-2020 and in late November 2020, he became the interim head coach of the Lions after they fired Matt Patricia. In 2021 he was the Jacksonville offensive coordinator and after a 2-11 start when Jacksonville fired Urban Meyer, Bevell became the interim head coach again.

