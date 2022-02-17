The Miami Dolphins are bringing back a legendary player to add to their coaching staff. Former Dolphins cornerback Sam Madison is joining Mike McDaniel’s staff as the cornerbacks/passing game specialist coach. Since 2019 Madison has been the secondary and cornerbacks coach for the Kansas City Chiefs.

This is all part of Dolphins’ HC Mike McDaniel putting the finishing touches on his staff, with CBs coach Charles Burks departing for a similar role in Cincinnati. Thus the spot and need for Madison. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 17, 2022

Charles Burks was the Dolphins cornerbacks coach in 2021 and spent three full seasons in Miami. His first two were as a coaching assistant. After Brian Flores was fired Burkes was very vocal on social media in his support of Flores.

This is the Standard of coaching in the NFL. Unfortunately, if you're a "Black Man" this can lead to a "Smear Campaign" keeping you from other opportunities. — Charles Burks (@ChuckB_18) February 2, 2022