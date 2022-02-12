Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network is reporting that the Miami Dolphins are interviewing Chargers Run Game Coordinator and offensive line coach Frank Smith today for their vacant offensive coordinator position.

Smith is 40 years old and has been in the NFL since 2010. From 2010 to 2014 he was the assistant offensive line coach for the Saints. From 2015 to 2017 he was the tight ends coach for the Bears, and from 2018 to 2020 he was the tight ends for the Raiders. In 2021 he was the offensive line coach and run game coordinator for the Chargers.