Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald is reporting that Mike McDaniel is keeping current Dolphins offensive line coach Lemuel Jeanpierre on his staff as the assistant offensive line coach for next year. Last week the Dolphins hired Matt Applebaum from Boston College to be their next offensive line coach. In 2021 Jeanpierre was the Dolphins offensive line coach and Miami had one of the worst offensive lines in the entire NFL. How much or little is attributed to poor coaching can be debated but second-year players Austin Jackson and Solomon Kindley regressed and Robert Hunt didn’t take a big leap forward as many had hoped under his tutelage.

