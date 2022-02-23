The Miami Dolphins have signed quarterback Chris Streveler. He is 27 years old and has spent time in the CFL, as well with the Arizona Cardinals and on the Baltimore Ravens practice squad. He did work out with the Dolphins after the 2019 season but he wasn’t signed by the team at that time. In November of 2019 he was the quarterback who led the Winnipeg Blue Bombers to a Grey Cup Championship. It was their 11th Grey Cup Championship but first in 29 years. In Miami Streveler will be expected to compete for the backup quarterback position behind Tua Tagovailoa.

Dolphins sign quarterback Chris Streveler, who figures to compete for No. 2 job. He has played in seven career games over two seasons (2020-21) with Arizona, completing 17-of-25 passes (68.0 pct.) for 141 yards and one touchdown. On Ravens' p-squad part of last year. — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) February 22, 2022