Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network is reporting the Miami Dolphins will be interviewing Saints WR Coach and Senior Offensive Assistant Curtis Johnson to be their offensive coordinator. Johnson was the head coach at Tulane between 2012-2015 and then went on to Chicago to be their WR coach before moving to New Orleans in 2017 to be a Senior Offensive assistant for three seasons. This past year he also took on the WR coach role as well.

The Miami Dolphins are interviewing former New Orleans Saints receivers coach Curtis Johnson, a former Tulane head coach and Miami Hurricanes receivers coach who has also worked for the Chicago Bears, according to NFL sources @PFN365 — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) February 10, 2022

Per Wilson, “The Miami Dolphins are interviewing former New Orleans Saints receivers coach Curtis Johnson for their offensive coordinator vacancy, according to a league source not authorized to speak publicly.”

It was reported on Tuesday that Miami will also interview Falcons quarterbacks coach Charles London to be their offensive coordinator as well.

More on this story as it develops.