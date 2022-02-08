Atlanta Falcons beat reporter Josh Kendall is reporting the Miami Dolphins and Mike McDaniel will interview Atlanta Falcons quarterbacks coach Charles London for their open offensive coordinator position. London has previously been a running back coach with the Chicago Bears and Houston Texans.

Atlanta Falcons quarterbacks coach Charles London will interview for Miami's offensive coordinator position, according to a source. Mike McDaniel was jumped named Dolphins head coach. — Josh Kendall (@JoshTheAthletic) February 8, 2022