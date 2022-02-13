In our final gambling corner for the 2021 season, Mike and Tom give their final predictions for the big game.

FINAL RECORD REGULAR SEASON: Mike 57-43-1 Tom 51-49-1

PLAYOFF RECORD: Mike 3-2 Tom 3-2

Mike

LA Rams -4.5 over Cincinnati

I don’t love this game and if it wasn’t the “SUPER BOWL” I would not bet it. But it is the Super Bowl and you gotta have some action on this one. Bengals haven’t played a full 60 minute game in the playoffs, the Bengals’ offensive line is terrible and I have no idea how they will block the Rams front 7, and I think the week off may have killed the Bengals momentum they had the past month. The Rams have better talent and more stars. Plus, Sean McVay has been to a Super Bowl and lost, this is his 2nd shot at this and I think failing the first time and that experience you gain is helpful. Give me the Rams lay the points. I could see this game being a snoozer and kinda boring actually and like a 27-10 win for the Rams.

Tom

Cincinnati +4.5 vs LA Rams

I have gone back and forth on this for a few weeks. I believe Aaron Donald is going to be a game wrecker. The Bengals struggled in the AFC title game but yet found a way to pull it off. I feel this game is going to be closer than expected. I do feel the Rams on the M/L makes sense as well, but this game will be down to the wire. Give me the points.