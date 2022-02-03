On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Podcast, Mike, and Ian talk about the fallout from Tuesday’s big news that Brian Flores is suing the NFL and the Miami Dolphins. We talk about the latest information and news that came out on Wednesday and what this means for Stephen Ross and the Miami Dolphins. The guys also talk about where this story could be headed and what could be next to happen. Also, we speculate how this could affect the Dolphins current head coaching search, free agency, and the draft. We share the anger and frustration that Dolphins have at this moment and why tough love is needed by the Dolphins fanbase at this moment in time. Plus, we talk about how the court of public opinion has already decided this case and the fallout from that. All of this and more on today’s DolphinsTalk.com Podcast.



