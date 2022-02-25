On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Podcast, Mike is joined by Ryan Roberts the host of the Bleav in NFL Draft Prospects on the Bleav Podcast Network and also an analyst at the website RiseNDraft.com. We talk about the upcoming 2022 NFL Draft and focus on the positions of need that the Miami Dolphins will most likely be targeting this year in the early rounds. Which are Offensive line, wide receivers, running backs, and of course we have some quarterback talk as well. Ryan gives us his thoughts on which players at those positions are ones to keep an eye on and who could realistically be available for the Dolphins at pick #29. We also talk about if this 2022 draft is thought of as a strong draft overall and where some of the value is at certain positions. All of this and more on today’s DolphinsTalk.com Podcast.







