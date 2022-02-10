In today’s DolphinsTalk.com Podcast, Mike and Ian share their thoughts on the Miami Dolphins hiring Mike McDaniel as their next head coach. Why there is now “HOPE” now in Miami with this hire and the guys talk about the Dolphins probably making the best choice given their options. Mike and Ian also talk about who may or may not be on his coaching staff, who he is currently interviewing to be on his staff, and what we may see next in the coming days and weeks. They also talk about the latest news with the Brian Flores lawsuit against the NFL and his allegations against Stephen Ross and the Dolphins. What could the punishment be if Stephen Ross is found guilty? We discuss all the potential fallout and consequences. Plus, we open the mailbag and answer your questions. All of this and more on today’s DolphinsTalk.com Podcast.





