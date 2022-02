In this episode of DolphinsTalk Weekly with Kevin Dern a variety of topics surrounding the Miami Dolphins are discussed. Kevin goes in-depth on the newest members of the Miami Dolphins coaching staff and shares his thoughts. He also gives his thoughts now on what Miami needs to do in free agency and who might be some of their targets. All of this and more on this week’s DolphinsTalk Weekly with Kevin Dern.







