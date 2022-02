In this episode of DolphinsTalk Weekly Kevin talks about the article he wrote that is currently up on DolphinsTalk.com regarding Stephen Ross and how far Miami is now from the glory days. Kevin also goes in-depth about new head coach Mike McDaniel and what the Dolphins staff may look like in 2022 and what personnel groupings the Dolphins need to fix this offseason. All of this and more on this week’s DolphinsTalk Weekly with Kevin Dern.



(CLICK ONE OF THE LINKS BELOW TO LISTEN)

APPLE PODCAST: CLICK HERE