Andy Slater of FOX SPORTS 640 is reporting that the Dolphins have hired Patrick Surtain Sr as a defensive assistant to work with the defensive backs. Earlier this week the Dolphins hired Sam Madison as their cornerbacks coach and passing game specialist. Madison and Surtain played together in Miami from 1998 to 2004.

Dolphins are hiring Patrick Surtain Sr. as a def asst coach to work with DBs, source says. @AndySlater 1st. Dolphins legendary CBs Pat Surtain & Sam Madison back together in Miami. Possibly best 3 CBs to ever play for Miami — Surtain, Madison, Xavien Howard — in same building. — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) February 18, 2022