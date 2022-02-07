Per Omar Kelly of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel, the Dolphins and Mike McDaniel are pursuing former Broncos head coach Vic Fangio to be their next defensive coordinator. Fangio was 63 years old and is known as one of the best defensive minds in the entire NFL. Fangio has been a defensive coordinator in the NFL previously for the Chicago Bears, San Francisco 49ers, Indianapolis Colts, Carolina Panthers, and Houston Texans.

