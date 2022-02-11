UPDATE 8:01 pm: This is now Confirmed, Welker is coming to Miami as their WR coach.

Armando Salguero of Outkick.com is reporting that he is being told former Miami Dolphins wide receiver Wes Welker is coming to Miami as the Dolphins WR Coach under Mike McDaniel. Welker has been the wide receivers coach in San Francisco since 2019. Welker played for the Dolphins between 2004 and 2006 before being traded to New England in 2007.

